<strong>Mumbai:</strong> A day after Virat Kohli's explosive press conference, the Indian team left for Johannesburg on Thursday (December 16) morning from Mumbai. The Indian board shared a few pictures of the Indian players from inside the flight. In the pictures shared by the BCCI, the players looked happy and in a good space. The Kohli-led outfit will play their eighth series in South Africa and would be looking to win it this time. <p></p> <p></p>BCCI shared four pictures where you can see Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Umesh Yadav. Kohli's picture is not there. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">All buckled up &#x270c;&#x1f3fb; <p></p> <p></p>South Africa bound &#x2708;&#xfe0f;&#x1f1ff;&#x1f1e6;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/fCzyLzIW0s">pic.twitter.com/fCzyLzIW0s</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1471268857566269440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Despite the Omicron scare in South Africa, the Indian team will not undergo a hard quarantine. The team will most likely be in isolation for just a day, as per reports. <p></p> <p></p>They will be tested thrice during their isolation and then enter a Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) following the results. <p></p> <p></p>"Team India will quarantine upon arrival and will be released following the results of the arrival COVID-19 tests that will take place when the team arrives at their hotel. As long as it takes for the arrival Covid-19 test results to come out. No longer than a day," a CSA spokesperson had told InsideSport on Tuesday.