Mumbai: Amid all speculations of a cancellation or a postponement due to the emergence of Covid’s new variant Omicron, the Board of Control of Cricket in India confirmed that the tour was on and the only change would be that the four T20Is would be deferred. With BCCI set to announce the squad soon, there are chances that there would be a few fresh faces in the mix.

While that is set to happen, it could be unfortunate for some who may miss the ticket to South Africa.

Ajinkya Rahane: India’s Test vice-captain has been in woeful touch with the bat. He is a classy player but has not done justice to his talent over the past couple of seasons. Barring a ton in the Boxing Day Test in 2020 in Australia, Rahane does not have much to show. What also lessens his chances is an injury he picked up recently during the Kanpur Test, that forced him to miss the Wankhede Test. It would most certainly be interesting to see if the management still persists with Rahane, given Shreyas Iyer is in ominous touch.