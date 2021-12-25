<strong>Centurion: </strong>The stage is set for an epic battle in the Rainbow Nation as the home side South Africa take on Virat Kohli-led India in the first Test match of the 3-match series at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Boxing Day. Before the Men in Blue take the pitch, head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the media on Saturday in a virtual press-conference and finally had his say on Kohli's captaincy row, which created immense stir in the cricketing world. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian legend was in no mood to discuss 'internal conversations' as he respects the decision taken by the selectors. <p></p> <p></p>"To be honest, that's the role of the selectors. Not going to get into conversations I might or might not have had. Not the place or time for that, or for discussing my internal conversations in the media," Dravid said to the media. <p></p> <p></p>The 'Wall' acknowledges the role played by the red-ball captain as the former RCB skipper has been fantastic, both as a player and leader. He also said that his performances in the upcoming Test series will eventually benefit the team in due course. <p></p> <p></p>"Virat's played a huge role in that. As a player and leader, he's been fantastic. He's one of those who really loves Test cricket, hopefully he has a great series. That will benefit the team," he told. <p></p><h3>Probable Playing XI</h3> <p></p><strong>India: </strong>Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal/Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj/Ishant Sharma.