India Tour of South Africa: Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammed Azharuddin's Record of Most Toss Wins as Test Skip

Centurion: The Boxing Day Test is underway at the Centurion as Virat Kohli-led India has decided to bat first after the winning toss against South Africa on Sunday. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a solid start to the visitors for Rahul Dravid’s men as it was the seventh instance in 2021 that Indian openers surviving 20+ overs in a Test outside Asia. In the ten previous years (2011-20) there was not a single such instance. Lungi Ngidi brought the home side back in the game with a double strike by sending Agarwal and Pujara back to the pavilion, with the latter going out for a golden duck.

Virat is currently out there batting with KL Rahul and has already broken a record as Test captain for India. The RCB man becomes the only Indian Test skipper to win 30 match tosses in the longest format of the game, beating former captain Mohammed Azharuddin’s record.

“We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3,” Kohli said at the toss.

The red-ball captain said that their overseas success started from the last series they played in South Africa. The preparation has been done on a good note as he his looking forward to the series.

“Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. Very challenging place to play. South African unit is always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket for practice,” Kohli told.