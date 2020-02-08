Ind U19 vs Ban U19, ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup Final Live Streaming

After three weeks of gruelling action – it has boiled down to the summit clash, where defending champions India U19 will lock horns against maiden finalists Bangladesh at Potchefstroom on Sunday. Priyam Garg-led India will go for a win and would settle for nothing short of that. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been impressive throughout the campaign and would hope to stage an upset.

India U19 would expect Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena and Priyam Garg to come good with the bat, Jaiswal has had a dream run, amassing 312 runs in five games at an incredible average of 156.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tanzid Hasan are players to watch out for with the bat, while left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan will pose a threat with the ball.

LIVE STREAMING

You can live stream the match on Hotstar.

TV Broadcast

You can watch the match on Star Sports Network.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (capt), Avishek Das, Hasan Murad, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, SM Meherob, Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shahin Alam, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy

Timing

The match starts at 1:30 PM.