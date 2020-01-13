India vs Australia, 1st T20I, LIVE Streaming: Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch on TV And Online in India on January 14 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2. And that win will surely be on the minds of both the teams, especially the visitors who would be brimming with confidence.

The reason behind Australia’s sky-high confidence is also the return of their premier batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who both proved their worth in the ODI World Cup. The duo have been in prolific form since then and they showed their prowess in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well.

Another interesting thing to look out for in the three ODIs would be Marnus Labuschagne who is all set to make his debut in the 50-over format. Labuschagne is coming into the series on the back of a prolific home summer in Test cricket and has been spoken of highly by everyone.

India, on the other hand, have had good outings against West Indies and Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket in the recent times and would be raring to go. With the return of Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami, the hosts would feel a lot more confident, having adequate arsenal in both the departments.

For the hosts, however, it would be more about the combination they go with. Will they go with Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav or will Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube get a go-ahead – this remains a question which can only be answered by the team management.

What: India vs Australia, 1st ODI

When: 1:30 PM IST, January 14, 2019 (Tuesday)

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Weather Report: Plenty of dew under lights. The Australians were busy practicing with wet balls a couple of days before the game. “There might be a 2 or 3 percent feeling that it might not be a big factor,” said Ashton Turner when asked about the dew, stressing that toss will play a big role. Meanwhile, according to Kohli, the presence of dew will be “an opportunity for teams to put themselves in uncomfortable positions or situations – with the ball in conditions where there’s dew or in the first innings with the bat. We want to do the difficult things and we’re looking forward to doing that rather than just focusing on what we can do well as a team.” Batting second will be the easier option but will Kohli choose that should he win the toss?

IND vs AUS SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.