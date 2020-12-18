Bowling great Glenn McGrath lashed out at Australia's batsmen approach on the Day 2 of Pink-Ball Test against India in Adelaide. Australia batsmen played defensive cricket against the Indian bowling unit on Day 2 and lost five wickets for 92 in 48 overs at the end of the second session. <p></p> <p></p>McGrath, who is considered amongst the greatest pacers to ever play the game, currently donning the role of commentator for Border-Gavaskar Trophy. <p></p> <p></p>The legendary pacer slammed Australian batsmen and said they were very defensive and waited for the balls to score runs. <p></p> <p></p>"That's been the issue today, they have been very defensive and sitting back, waiting for the bad ball and just taking singles rather than looking a bit more intent and take it to the bowlers and put a little bit of pressure back on the bowlers," McGrath said while analysing the match situation for host broadcaster Sony during the tea break. <p></p> <p></p>Mcgrath further heaped praises on Indian bowlers and said when you are not scoring runs at the Adelaide pitch, then it will trouble you. <p></p> <p></p>"Indian bowlers have been able to bowl wherever they want and when you are not scoring, you would get into trouble very soon because on such a pitch the wicket s will come sooner or later. So if you are not scoring you are not moving anywhere," McGrath added. <p></p> <p></p>After bowling out India for 244 early on Day 2, Australia openers failed to give the hosts a good start. Joe Burns and Mathew Wade played cautiously against Indian pacers but Jasprit Bumrah got the better of them. The opening duo scored 8-run each. Later veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spun his web and dismantled Australia's middle-order. Ashwin dismissed Steve Smith on just 1 as the premier batsman faced 29 balls. Travis Head and Cameron Green were the other two victims of the ace spinner.