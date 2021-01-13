India vs Australia 2020-21: Hanuma Vihari Uses Two Words to Hit Back at Babul Supriyo’s Viral Tweet

Hanuma Vihari responded to BJP leader Babul Supriyo’s viral tweet on Wednesday with merely two words. The BJP leader had misspelled the cricketer’s name and that is what Vihari pointed out as he wrote his name. It is not the first time Babul has made such a controversial comment. The singer-turned-politician took to Twitter and called the well-fought draw at SCG as ‘death of cricket’.

His post read: “Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the leastHanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket (sic).”

And here is Vihari’s two-word reply:

*Hanuma Vihari Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 13, 2021

Following his post, Babul faced heavy backlash on social media.

On day five at SCG, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin ensured India escaped with a draw after being in a precarious position at the start of the day. Vihari – who was battling a hamstring injury – battled pain to see off a formidable Australian attack on a fifth-day pitch.

With the four-match series locked at 1-1, the fourth and final Test is poised to be a humdinger. It would be interesting to see the nature of the Gabba wicket and the XI India field.