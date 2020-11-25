Now that the Indian Premier League is over, focus shifts to international cricket, and what awaits Virat Kohli’s men is one of the toughest tests away from home. India takes on hosts Australia in a full-fledged series which will last for two months. The tour starts with the much-anticipated three-match ODI series which starts from November 27 in Sydney. Pitted as the clash of the equals, the series amid the pandemic is expected to generate massive interest among cricket fans across the world.

The Indian squad has the right balance and it is about coming good together on the day. Here are the five players who are expected to play a pivotal role in the ODI series.

Virat Kohli: The regular Indian skipper is arguably one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket and he will shoulder the responsibility of a billion hopes. Kohli has a good record against the Australian side and that would come in handy when India plays the hosts. Kohli has amassed 1910 runs in 40 ODIs against Australia and is third in the all-time list of highest run-scorer against Australia after Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli’s approach could set the tone of the long series.

KL Rahul: The Kings XI Punjab skipper – who scored 670 runs in IPL – has been in ominous form as he won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter in the tournament. It would be interesting to see the role given to Rahul by the management. The best part about the stylish right-hander is that he is versatile and one can play him anywhere in the batting order. He also is an asset for the side as he can don the gloves and that would help the side get the right balance going into the ODIs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been key to Kohli’s scheme of things and could once again be the X-factor for the side. In IPL, he picked 21 wickets in 15 games for RCB and was one of their stars of the season. In the middle-overs, he would be expected to pick wickets and keep a lid on the run-scoring. What will help his cause in Australia is the big boundaries. Chahal was also one of the stars when India toured Australia in 2018-19. He picked up a career-best of six for 42 in the third ODI.

Jasprit Bumrah: Another player who has been in brilliant form. Bumrah is an asset to have for any side. He can do everything with the ball – bowl yorkers at will and then confuse the batsman with his innumerable variations. Kohli would expect him to pick up wickets early and bowl yorkers in the death overs. He was not a part of the ODIs in Australia in 2018-19 but was the main wicket-taker in the Test series. He will have to deliver if India wants to beat the hosts again.

Mohammad Shami: The last two seasons have been like a dream for Shami. The experienced pacer is someone who has the ability to hold his nerves under pressure and deliver. He would love the pacy and bouncy tracks in Australia. He has picked 25 wickets in 17 ODIs against Australia, which would help his confidence when he is up against the stars Down Under. His career-best figures of four for 63 has also come against Australia.