India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first recipient of the prestigious Mullagh Medal after visitors beat Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Leading from the front, Rahane scored a brilliant century in the first innings to script India’s revival after the Adelaide shocker. Courtesy of the win in Melbourne, India have now levelled the four-match Test series 1-1. The win came 10 days after a humiliating defeat in the first test match when team India was bowled out for its all-time lowest score of 36.

In the second innings, the 32-year-old also played a crucial little knock of unbeaten 27 to complete India’s domination over Aussies. For his fantastic batting, Rahane was named Player of the Match in the Boxing Day Test. He also became the first person to be honoured with the Mullagh medal, a new and unique accolade named in honour of trailblazing Indigenous cricketer Johnny Mullagh.

Johnny Mullagh Medal is a tribute to honour the captain of Australia’s first sporting team to tour internationally. Mullagh was the leader of the 1868 Aboriginal tour to the United Kingdom.

Cricket Australia had earlier announced that the Player of the match of the Boxing Day Test will be awarded with Mullagh Medal.

Congratulations to Ajinkya Rahane, the inaugural winner of the Mullagh Medal! The Boxing Day Test Player of the Match medal has been named in honour of trailblazing Indigenous cricketer Johnny Mullagh (Unaarrimin).

Hungry for redemption, India recorded a win for the ages under an inspirational Ajinkya Rahane, beating Australia by eight wickets in the second Test to level the four-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday.

In the second innings, India chased down the target of 70 as opener Shubman Gill – 35 not out – and skipper Rahane knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete the victory.

Earlier, India bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah – 2/54 in 27 overs, debutant Mohammed Siraj – 3/37 in 21.3 overs, Ravichandran Ashwin – 2/71 – and Ravindra Jadeja – 2/28 – bundled out Australia 200.

Indian teams, since the turn of the new millennium, have had some memorable overseas victories but when the backdrop and context of this Test at the iconic MCG is recorded for posterity, Rahane and his magnificent bowling unit will find more than an honourable mention in the pages of history.