India vs Australia: The BCCI selection committee announced big changes days before the India squad was scheduled to depart for the Australia tour from UAE. Majority of the changes have been made due to injury concerns to various players forcing the selectors to call up replacements.

Here we take a look at all the major squad changes made for the high-profile Australia tour.

Virat Kohli, Paternity Leave

During the selection meeting held on October 26, India captain Virat Kohli informed the BCCI he plans to return from the Australia tour after the first Test in Adelaide. His wife Anushka Sharma is pregnant and thus Kohli has been granted paternity leave.

Rohit Sharma, Added to Test Squad

After his injury saga kicked up a storm, Rohit Sharma has finally convinced the selectors he his fit enough to be added to the Test squad. He was earlier not picked in any of the three squads for the Australia tour. However, he will rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour.

Sanju Samson, Added to ODI Squad

The wicketkeeper-batsman was part of the T20I squad only but has since been added to the ODI team as well.

Ishant Sharma, Potential Addition to Test Squad

Ishant was ruled out of the IPL 2020 midway and subsequently from the Australia tour after an abdomen tear. He has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. On attaining sufficient match fitness, he will be added to India’s Test squad.

Varun Chakravarthy, Ruled Out

The Kolkata Knight Riders spinner was handed a maiden India call-up for his impressive show this season. However, a shoulder injury has ruled him out of the T20I series. In his wake, left-arm pacer T Natarajan has been added to the squad.

Wriddhiman Saha, Question Mark

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the wicketkeeper-batsman sustained injuries to both his hamstrings. He hasn’t been ruled out and a call on his availability will be taken later.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Ruled Out

The rising fast bowler was also given a maiden India call-up but he is still working with the medical team on his bowling workload management. And hence, will not travel to Australia.

Updated India Squad for Australia Tour

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.