A disappointed Virat Kohli blamed the lack of intent from India batsmen on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide that resulted in a stunning turnaround. With a handy lead of 53 runs on the basis of first innings, the tourists were in prime position to win the pink-ball contest but they surrendered in abject fashion collapsing to 36-all out in the second dig leaving Australia with just 90 runs to take 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

“It’s very hard to put those feeling into words,” Kohli said after the match. “We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then just collapsed. Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. Really hurts. Probably didn’t have enough intent in the batting today.”

None of the India batters touched score in double-digits with Mayank Agarwal’s 9 being the highest. Three of them failed to score including Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin.

This is India’s lowest ever total in Test history with Josh Hazlewood taking a five-for while Pat Cummins finishing with four wickets. When asked whether the Australian bowlers did something differently, Kohli replied in the negative.

“(Australian) Bowlers bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well, but then our mindset was to get runs. There were some good balls. But I don’t think it did anything drastic. Just the atmosphere was created where runs were difficult to come by. I think it was a combination of both – lack of intent, and bowlers bowling in good areas,” he said.

India will miss Kohli for the remainder of the series with the India captain set to return home for the birth of his first child. He’s been the lynchpin of their batting across formats but the 32-year-old reckons the team will come up with a better show even in his absence.

“Obviously you want to be committed to the team’s cause. Confident the boys going forward will reflect on this and come up with a better result on Boxing Day,” he said.

The second Test starts from December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.