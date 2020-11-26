The much-anticipated series between India and Australia is about to kick start on Friday with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It will be India’s first international match after the forced COVID-19 break. While Australia had a slight advantage of playing and ODI series in September against England. The mighty Aussies beat arch-rivals England 2-1 at their den. But the challenge against India will be a bigger one as they will also look to take the revenge from their last defeat when India toured Australia in 2108-19 and beat them 2-1 in ODI series.

Ahead of the opening ODI in Sydney, Australia skipper Aaron Finch heaped huge praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli and called him ‘the best one-day player of all time’.

Finch feels that the Australian team will keep looking to keep Kohli out, otherwise, he will take away match from their reach.

“If you look at his record it’s second to none. “It really is remarkable. I think what we have to keep in mind is that we have to keep looking to get him out,” Finch said ahead of the first ODI.

“When you go away from that and you look to contain players you can miss a trick there. There’s not too many chinks in his armour. He’s probably the best one-day player of all time so it’s about sticking to our plans and being really committed in that regard.”

Finch further talked about the options Australia team had in the all-rounders’ department with Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh.

“What Maxi’s shown in T20 cricket, in particular, is his bowling keeps improving all the time. I think Marcus Stoinis has proved that as well with the amount of exposure he’s had over the past couple of years bowling at the death, it’s really important for us and it gives us a lot of flexibility in there,” Finch said.

“In England, we had the three allrounders with Mitch (Marsh) so you can dissect the 10 overs a little bit easier, I guess. You’re still expecting when that fifth bowler is, or the combination of allrounders are, bowling that minimum 10 overs that they’re still having an impact on the game.”

The Aussie skipper emphasized that they will not pick any all-rounder in the Playing XI for the sake of it as they have to keep in mind the bowling spot.

“It’s not about picking allrounders just for the sake of it, it’s also a key bowling spot as well,” he added.