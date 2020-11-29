In the second ODI on Sunday, Ton-up Steve Smith powered Australia to mammoth 389/4 runs in 50 overs against India at Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith slammed 104 runs in 64 balls as his innings was laced with 14 fours and two sixes. Indian bowlers once again failed to take early wickets which haunted them throughout the game.

Glenn Maxwell also played a quickfire 63 runs innings off 29 balls to finish things off in style. The power-hitter scored 15 runs in the last over of Navdeep Saini, with a couple of sixes.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Aaron Finch and David Warner, once again dominated the Indian bowlers and shared a 142-run stand for the first wicket. Team India got the first wicket in the 23rd over as Mohammed Shami dismissed Finch for 60. Warner also joined him in the pavilion soon as Shreyas Iyer’s rocket throw stopped him for scoring a century as he got run out on 83.

Smith then shared a massive 136-run partnership with Australia’s young batting superstar Marnus Labuschagne, who also scored his third ODI half-century. Labuschagne scored 70 runs off 61 balls and chipped in crucial contribution in the mammoth total.

Indian bowlers were not up to the mark and especially Saini, who leaked 70 runs in 7 overs. In desperation, Virat Kohli brought Hardik Pandya into the attack to control some damage. Kohli, himself, claimed after the opening ODI that Pandya is not enough to bowl right now.

However, the flamboyant all-rounder bowled exceptionally well and picked a price-wicket of Smith. He gave only 24 runs in four overs.

While Jasprit Bumrah once again failed to produce his magic with ball and went for 79 runs despite starting with a maiden. He picked only one wicket as his fast bowling partner Mohammed Shami also scalped one. Shami also leaked 73 runs in 9 overs.

It will be a very tough task for the Indian team to chase down a huge target of 390. The responsibility will be on Kohli’s shoulder to give his team a fighting chance in the game to keep the three-match series alive. India have already lost the opening game by 66-runs.