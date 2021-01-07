Ahead of the start of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, an emotional Mohammed Siraj broke down while the national anthem was being played. Siraj, a right-arm pacer who made his Test debut last week, was seen wiping tears.

It’s been an emotional tour for Siraj who lost his father prior to the start of the ongoing four-match Test series and despite being presented with the option to travel back to his home, he decided to stay back and went on to make his debut in Melbourne.

And he impressed everyone with his consistency and ability to generate swing, playing a vital role in helping India bounce back to win the second Test by eight wickets and draw level with the hosts who pocketed the series opener in Adelaide.

The 26-year-old finished with match figures of 5/77 after being given a chance in place of the injured Mohammed Shami who left Australia with a fractured forearm. With his eye-catching performance, Siraj managed to hold on to his place for the third Test currently underway in Sydney.

Even if there’s little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said “You don’t play for the crowd, you play for the country.” 🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qAwIyiUrSI Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 7, 2021

And he made an early strike for India with the scalp of dangerman David Warner who was making his return after missing out the opening two matches due to a groin injury.

Siraj was also seen getting emotional when he made his T20I debut back in 2017 in Rajkot as he wiped tears while singing the national anthem in Rajkot.

Australia were 21/1 in 7.1 overs with debutant Will Pucovksi batting on 14 alongside Marnus Labuschagne when rain interrupted the first session’s play and eventually forced an early lunch.

The series is currently locked at one-all.

The fourth and final Test is scheduled to be played in Brisbane from January 15.