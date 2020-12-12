India vs Australia A: Shubman Gill ticking all technical boxes in style, says Wasim Jaffer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Saturday praised Shubman Gill's knock in the second innings of the ongoing three-day pink-ball practice game against Australia, saying that the batter is ticking all the boxes in some style. <p></p> <p></p>"Straight bat, high elbow, head still, getting on top of the bounce, @RealShubmanGill ticking the technical boxes and in some style too," tweeted Jaffer. <p></p> <p></p>Gill's half-century on the second day of the ongoing day-night warm-up game extended the side's lead to 197 runs against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened for the visiting team in the second innings. Shaw (3) failed to make a mark again and was sent back to the pavilion in the same fashion as in the first innings. <p></p> <p></p>Gill then joined Agarwal in the middle. The duo played cautiously and stitched a 104-run stand for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Gill smashed a half-century in 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Mitchell Swepson finally sent Gill back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 65 runs. India were at 111/2 in 27 overs after the conclusion of the first session. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side was bundled out for 194 in their first innings. Gill had scored 43 runs in the first innings as well. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 to take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day. <p></p> <p></p>Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Mohammed Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line. <p></p> <p></p>For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey fought a lone battle as he finished with a 38-ball 32. <p></p> <p></p>(With ANI inputs)