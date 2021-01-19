India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate Team India After Historic Win; Fans on Twitter Go Berserk

The young brigade powered India to a historic Test series win over Australia with a 3-wicket victory in Brisbane Test. Team India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy by clinching the series 2-1 as it was the first time when the Asian giants emerged victorious in back to back series Down Under. Earlier, during 2018/19 tour, Virat Kohli and Co. scripted the same result and hammered Australia 2-1. While, this time, Team India was without Kohli after the opening Test where the visitors suffered a massive 8-wicket defeat.

Rahane took over the charge after Kohli’s departure and led the team immensely well to a historic series.

Meanwhile, on Day 5 of the final Test, Shubman Gill laid the foundation of the most epic victories in India’s Test history as he slammed 91 runs. Shubman, who was just playing his third Test match of career, took the responsibility on his shoulders after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, to give a chance to claim the series.

In the end, it was Rishabh Pant, who produced another scintillating performance in the fourth innings, to prove he is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Pant played a fantastic unbeaten knock of unbeaten 89 runs to power Team India to a 3-wicket win. At a moment in the last 10 fours, Team India needed to score run a ball to win the match and Pant changed his gears in total ease for an emphatic win.

Apart from Shubman and Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara also played a valuable knock of 56 runs to stitch crucial partnerships in the middle order.

It will be considered amongst India’s most historic Test series win as most of the senior players were forced out of the series due to injury crises. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sustained injuries during the four-match series.

Former cricketers and fans on social media hailed Team India efforts on the Australian soil to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third consecutive time.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on their emphatic series win.

“We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours, ” PM Modi tweeted.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1351436475414548480

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also hailed the Indian players for playing fearlessly on the Australian soil and called it one of the greatest series win.

“EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India,” he wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1351434901791379457

https://twitter.com/ImIshant/status/1351436989749485568

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1351434581929431040

https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1351434911123554306

https://twitter.com/mainbhiengineer/status/1351436258162176001

https://twitter.com/AjaySRKFan/status/1351435092606947328

https://twitter.com/MSDhoniWarriors/status/1351439631078862848