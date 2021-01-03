India vs Australia: Rain Washes Out Team India’s Practice Session at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that the Team India’s Sunday practice session was cancelled due to rain at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian cricket team played the second Test of the four-match series at Melbourne and they are yet to depart for Sydney to play the third match.

Team India players were forced to train in the indoors and they involved themselves in the gym session to get prepared for the Sydney Test.

“India’s practice session today at the MCG has been cancelled due to rain,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The third Test match between India and Australia will start from January 7 and the players from both teams will leave for Sydney on Monday.

Meanwhile, the five Indian players Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have been separated from the rest of the teammates and placed in isolation after a video was surfaced on social media where the players were seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of biosecurity protocols.

According to the BCCI official, the player sat inside the restaurant due to the drizzle and said it’s a bad ploy by Cricket Australia to unsettle the Indian team.

“The players were standing outside the restaurant and due to drizzle, they had gotten inside. If this is a way of trying to unsettle the team before the third Test, it’s a bad ploy by Cricket Australia,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Earlier on Saturday, CA stated that they and are investing the video alongside BCCI and seeking whether there was a breach of biosecurity protocols.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were today alerted to a video post on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an indoor venue in Melbourne on New Year’s Day,” CA said in a statement.

The four-match series is levelled at 1-1 after India won by eight wickets at the MCG after losing the day/night Test in Adelaide.