India vs Australia | Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja a Tough Spin Duo to Crack: Matthew Wade

Australia batsman Matthew Wade belives his teammate Steve Smith will bounce back in the series against ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The premier Australia batsman has been dismissed twice in four innings by Ashwin in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashwin has impressed many with his magical bowling at Australian pitches in the first two Tests and he has claimed 10 wickets, most in the series so far.

Wade heaped praise on India’s spin duo Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the third Test and said they are tough to crack

“They (Ashwin and Jadeja) are a tough spin duo to crack, very consistent and have bowled terrifically well, especially in Melbourne. Probably they got more spin and bounce, more than what we expected in first innings. That was a little bit of shocker, but we expected that to come into play. We didn’t adapt quick enough to that wicket, but Steve (Smith) played against Ashwin plenty of times before this and he has been very successful on our wickets against him. I am sure he will be fine and no problems at all. We have to find a way, that’s the nature of the beast,” said Wade during the virtual press conference on Sunday.

Smith has failed to perform with the bat in the ongoing series with a string of low scores 1, 1*, 0 and 8. The Aussie batsman also lost his top spot in ICC Test Batsman Rankings to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Smith is now placed at the third spot behind Williamson and Virat Kohli.

Wade also talked about opening the innings in the first two Tests and is ready to bat down the order in the upcoming matches after the arrival of regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski.

“I have really enjoyed batting as an opener, I did not know what to expect going into the pink-ball Test, it’s not that different, you have to be cautious early, moving forward if the selectors want me to do this role, then I am comfortable doing it now. Will Pucovski has come back to the squad, I don’t know right now where I will bat, whether I play or not, who knows. I will prepare for where I have been batting, if I slide down the order, then also I am comfortable,” said Wade.