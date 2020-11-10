Cricket Australia has announced that venues hosting the limited-overs matches and the day-night Test during the upcoming series against India will be allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity.

Sydney Cricket Ground and Manuka Oval will host the ODI and T20I series while the first Test of the four-match series, a day-night affair, will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

“The SCG, which is set to host ODI and T20I matches and the Pink Test this summer, will hold 50 per cent of total capacity, as will Canberra’s Manuka Oval for their ODI and T20Is and the Adelaide Oval for historic Day-Night Test match starting December 17,” Cricket Australia stated in a statement.

This means Adelaide will see a maximum of 27,000 spectators per day starting December 17. It will be the first ever day-night Test match between India and Australia and the only game which Virat Kohli will be part of after the limited-overs leg of the tour ends.

Kohli has been granted paternity leave and will leave for India once the first Test concludes.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, venue for the second Test, will be allowed to hold at least 25 per cent of its total capacity.

“At this stage, the Boxing Day Test is set to hold at least 25 per cent of total capacity across Public, Member and Corporate tickets, equating to 25,000 fans each day of the Test. The Gabba is set to host crowds at 75 per cent of venue capacity for the fourth and final Test of the series, starting on January 15, 2021,” CA said in its release.

SCG will host the third Test.

CA’s interim CEO Nick Hockley is expecting “unprecedented demand” for tickets.

“We have chosen to keep both entry level tickets and premium tickets at the same price as the last time the Indian men’s team toured Australia, with the aim of making sure the series is as accessible and affordable as possible,” Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“State governments in each host city are providing phenomenal support and we are working closely with them to determine venue capacities and biosecurity requirements that place everyone’s safety as the priority,” he added.