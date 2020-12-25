Roughly 18 hours before the big-contest at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, India announce their playing XI for the second Test against Australia, beginning on December 26. As expected Indian team management made a few changes in their playing XI – highly-rated Shubman Gill replaces out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant replaced veteran wicketkeeper, Wriddhiman Saha. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been included in India’s XI in place of injured Mohammed Shami, who will miss the remainder of the Test series Down Under.

Regular captain Virat Kohli, who has flown back to India on paternity leave, will also not be available for the remaining Australia tour. Ajinkya Rahane is the stand-by captain in place of Kohli. The bowling department will be headed by experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. Young pacer Mohammad Siraj has also been given his debut cap for Team India in whites. They will be ably supported by Umesh Yadav, Jadeja.

More to follow..