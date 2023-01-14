India vs Australia Test Series: 3 Player Who Are Likely To Make Their Debut 

New Delhi: BCCI on Friday, has announced squad for India’s Test series against Australia. While Rohit Sharma will lead the men in blue, KL Rahul is named as the vice-captain. The Men in Blue will first take on Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.

This upcoming series is very important as the result of the four-match series will decide if Australia will again play in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

India has not been able to win any of the ICC trophies since quite some time, and the men in blue will definitely aim to defeat Australia. They will also take on the West Indies and South Africa later this year.

Let’s take a look at three players who might get a chance to make their Test debuts in the match against Australia.

KS Bharat: Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on December 30. It resulted in multiple injuries, which has forced the young star to miss crucial series. In his replacement KS Bharat has got an in the opportunity to make his Test debut against Australia. He has a decent record in first-class cricket – 4,533 runs in 84 matches at an average of 38. He represents Andhra in Ranji Trophy cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav: First class batter SKY is one of the best batsman in both the formats T20 and ODI. Even though Surya was picked as a replacement in the Test squad in the home series against England but this was the first time he was named in the starting Test squad.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan who has scored double-ton in the ODI series against Bangladesh has been named in the India’s Test squad. Even though it is unlikely for him to be part of playing XI, but wicket-keeper batter has put up some impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy century against Kerala.