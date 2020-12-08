Wriddhiman Saha struck what turned out to be a match-saving half-century on the third and final day of the first warm-up match between India A and Australia A in Sydney on Tuesday. Saha, who registered a duck in the first innings, struck an unbeaten 54 after the visitors were left struggling at one stage. <p></p> <p></p>Thanks to an unbeaten century from Cameron Green A had declared their innings at 306/9 with an overall lead of 59 runs. India A openers, who were sent back cheaply in the first dig on Sunday, started well but couldn't convert the starts. <p></p> <p></p>Prithvi Shaw struck 19 off 31 before departing in the seventh over before Cheteshwar Pujara registered an eight-ball duck. Shubman Gill had raced to 29 off 24 when he fell to Green. <p></p> <p></p>Hanuma Vihari (28) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (28) then joined hands to stabilise the stuttering innings but their departures resulted in a slide that saw the tourists slipping to 143/9. <p></p> <p></p>However, Saha stayed put and kept finding boundaries and found some support from No. 11 Kartik Tyagi who helped his senior teammate complete a well-deserved half-century. <p></p> <p></p>Thanks to his gritty knock, Saha became one of the top trends on Twitter with fans praising the veteran. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wriddhiman Saha completes a gritty half-century. &#x1f44d;&#x1f44d;</p> <p></p>Indians declare at 189/9 against Australia A after securing a 130-run lead. <a href="https://t.co/aKiGSwR2Z0">pic.twitter.com/aKiGSwR2Z0</a> <p></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1336184399788797952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wriddhiman Saha showing resilience! Top-order can learn from him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSAvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSAvIND</a></p> <p></p> Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) <a href="https://twitter.com/vroy38/status/1336181357215543297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wriddhiman Saha saves us from Embarrassment.</p> <p></p> Gaurav Lamba &#x2728; &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; #MI&#x1f499; (@Gauravl28031995) <a href="https://twitter.com/Gauravl28031995/status/1336185198409515008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wriddhiman Saha showing his class and scored excellent fifty and India declared his 189/9 and lead is 130 runs. Saha and Tyagi added 46 runs for the 10th Wickets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDAvsAUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDAvsAUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/i3qmgYNCrv">pic.twitter.com/i3qmgYNCrv</a></p> <p></p> CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/man4_cricket/status/1336187151269019648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rishabh Pant watching Wriddhiman Saha score an important half-century in the tour match.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSAvINDA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSAvINDA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/2i11UsaUMB">pic.twitter.com/2i11UsaUMB</a></p> <p></p> CricBlog &#x270d; (@cric_blog) <a href="https://twitter.com/cric_blog/status/1336184401118445568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India A declares at 189/9 after a great fifty from Wriddhiman Saha and couple of contribution from Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane. Mark Steketee picked a fifer, he bowled outstandingly. Australia A needs 131 to win the practice game in 15 overs.</p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1336184298504736771?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Excellent fifty under pressure from Wriddhiman Saha. Playing amazing hand with Kartik Tyagi on crease, he's scored majority of the runs in the final wicket. <a href="https://t.co/cZ2j0foIgi">pic.twitter.com/cZ2j0foIgi</a></p> <p></p> Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1336182993975578627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Saha struck seven boundaries during his innings as India declared at 189/9, setting Australia A 131 runs to win. <p></p> <p></p>Australia eventually managed 52/1 in 15 overs as the match ended in a draw. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;