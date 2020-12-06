Yuzvendra Chahal faced the heat on social space after his expensive spell during the second T20I against Australia on Sunday. The leg-spinner who starred as a concussion substitute in the first T20I was taken to the cleaners by the hosts at Sydney. Chahal conceded 51 runs in his four-over spell and picked up a wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Chahal getting picked for runs seemed to have thrown Virat Kohli's plans off as the leggie is India skipper's go-to option when under pressure. Chahal would have realised that the game is the ultimate leveler. <p></p> <p></p>Chahal has now conceded more than 50 runs in a T20I match three times, a feat he will not be proud of. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans trolled him brutally: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Maiden Half Century For <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YuzvendraChahal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YuzvendraChahal</a> In T20 &#x1f31d;&#x1f44c;&#x1f3fb;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvsIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/U4Exe9TaGh">pic.twitter.com/U4Exe9TaGh</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f525; (@iamprasad51) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamprasad51/status/1335518375393390592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YuzvendraChahal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YuzvendraChahal</a> scores a 50 off 22 balls. A new member in Lord Dinda's Bowling Academy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2ndT20I?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2ndT20I</a></p> <p></p> Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) <a href="https://twitter.com/BeingTeJan/status/1335518340417167363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yuzvendra Chahal Right Now....<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/RLuQZYGdzJ">pic.twitter.com/RLuQZYGdzJ</a></p> <p></p> Lokesh Rathod (@LokeshRathod29) <a href="https://twitter.com/LokeshRathod29/status/1335517980852015105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cruel game, cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal, MoM in previous match, hit for 40 in 3 overs already today.</p> <p></p> Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketwallah/status/1335516346671656962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yuzvendra chahal is back in his form <p></p>Impressive figures of 4-0-51-1 &#x1f612;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSAvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSAvIND</a></p> <p></p> Aaditya (@aaditya3011) <a href="https://twitter.com/aaditya3011/status/1335523299757985794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, with the solitary wicket of Steve Smith in the second T20I, <span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-b88u0q r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Chahal</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> equalled Jasprit Bumrah's record of most wickets for India in men's T20Is.</span> <p></p> <p></p>Opting to send the hosts to bat first after winning the toss, India were on the backfoot straightaway as interim skipper Matthew Wade got off to a flyer. He scored 58 off 32 balls and with contributions Smith (42) and Henriques (28), Australia posted a mammoth 194 for five in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, India were 41 for no loss in the fourth over.