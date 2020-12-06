Yuzvendra Chahal faced the heat on social space after his expensive spell during the second T20I against Australia on Sunday. The leg-spinner who starred as a concussion substitute in the first T20I was taken to the cleaners by the hosts at Sydney. Chahal conceded 51 runs in his four-over spell and picked up a wicket.

Chahal getting picked for runs seemed to have thrown Virat Kohli’s plans off as the leggie is India skipper’s go-to option when under pressure. Chahal would have realised that the game is the ultimate leveler.

Chahal has now conceded more than 50 runs in a T20I match three times, a feat he will not be proud of.

Here is how fans trolled him brutally:

#YuzvendraChahal scores a 50 off 22 balls. A new member in Lord Dinda’s Bowling Academy. #AUSvIND #2ndT20I Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) December 6, 2020

Cruel game, cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal, MoM in previous match, hit for 40 in 3 overs already today. Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 6, 2020

Yuzvendra chahal is back in his form Impressive figures of 4-0-51-1 😒#AUSAvIND Aaditya (@aaditya3011) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, with the solitary wicket of Steve Smith in the second T20I, Chahal equalled Jasprit Bumrah’s record of most wickets for India in men’s T20Is.

Opting to send the hosts to bat first after winning the toss, India were on the backfoot straightaway as interim skipper Matthew Wade got off to a flyer. He scored 58 off 32 balls and with contributions Smith (42) and Henriques (28), Australia posted a mammoth 194 for five in 20 overs.

At the time of filing the copy, India were 41 for no loss in the fourth over.