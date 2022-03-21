Live Cricket Streaming India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup league match here on Tuesday.

India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

The bowling looked rather flat against the Aussies, who attacked and put pressure from ball one. The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work.

When is India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

What are the timings of India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Where is the India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match being played?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?