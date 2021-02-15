Ravichandran Ashwin made full use of playing at his home ground to slam the fifth Test century during the second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Ashwin played one of the best knocks of his Test career at a turning track where several cricket critics claimed that batting will be a tough job.

The allrounder slammed a boundary to reach towards the three-figure mark. Ashwin stood strong despite the wickets kept falling from the other hand to play a memorable inning.

During his masterclass, Ashwin slammed 14 fours and a six. He was castled by Olly Stone on 106 runs.

Ashwin last century came in 2016 against West Indies where he scored 118 runs. Interestingly all of Ashwin’s previous hundred came against West Indies.

It was the third time, when Ashwin slammed a century and claimed a five-wicket haul. He has a chance to become the first Indian to slam a century and claim a 10-wicket haul. He needs to take 5 wickets in the second innings to achieve the massive feat.

Ashwin also shared a 96-run stand alongside skipper Virat Kohli to rebuild India innings after the middle-order collapse.

Kohli also played a crucial knock of 62 runs. The Indian skipper played with a lot of discipline after getting bowled on a duck in the first innings. Unfortunately, his wait for a century extends. It was the second time, when was Kohli was dismissed by the same spinner in both innings of a Test match.

Earlier, India lost four wickets in the first session as Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane failed to score big on the dusty track of Chepauk.

India managed to score 286 runs in the second innings to post a mammoth target of 482 runs for England. It will be an uphill task for visitors to turn the tables and registered a historic win.