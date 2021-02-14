Rishabh Pant seems to be doing everything right! After shining with the bat, he came good with the gloves behind the stumps as he took a stunning catch to send Ollie Pope packing during the second Test in Chennai on Sunday. The wicket came of Mohammad Siraj’s first ball of the game.

It was not the best of deliveries as it was sliding down the leg. Unfortunately, Pope git a fine tickle on it and Pant dived full-length to his left and got it, but then it popped out of his grasp when his arm hit the ground.

Luckily for Pant, it stayed with him and he completed a stunning catch. Pope had to make the long walk back for 22 off 57 balls.

Here is the catch:

Earlier in the day, Pant brought up yet another fifty on home soil as he remained unbeaten on 58* off 77 balls. His scored most of the runs on the second day as India was bundled out for 329.

It was a difficult pitch to bat on and Rohit Sharma’s 161 was invaluable. England got off to a disastrous start as they lost Rory Burns in the first over. Since then, the Indians bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the pick of the Indian bowlers with four wickets as England are 106 for eight at tea on day two.