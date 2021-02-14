Rishabh Pant seems to be doing everything right! After shining with the bat, he came good with the gloves behind the stumps as he took a stunning catch to send Ollie Pope packing during the second Test in Chennai on Sunday. The wicket came of Mohammad Siraj's first ball of the game. <p></p> <p></p>It was not the best of deliveries as it was sliding down the leg. Unfortunately, Pope git a fine tickle on it and Pant dived full-length to his left and got it, but then it popped out of his grasp when his arm hit the ground. <p></p> <p></p>Luckily for Pant, it stayed with him and he completed a stunning catch. Pope had to make the long walk back for 22 off 57 balls. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the catch: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RishabhPant?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RishabhPant</a> SPIDER MAN CATCH&#x1f525;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/T0L2hxLuzA">pic.twitter.com/T0L2hxLuzA</a></p> <p></p> HOMEOPATHY VIJAY &#x1f60e; (@rohithcool5) <a href="https://twitter.com/rohithcool5/status/1360872292159524867?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 14, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the day, Pant brought up yet another fifty on home soil as he remained unbeaten on 58* off 77 balls. His scored most of the runs on the second day as India was bundled out for 329. <p></p> <p></p>It was a difficult pitch to bat on and Rohit Sharma's 161 was invaluable. England got off to a disastrous start as they lost Rory Burns in the first over. Since then, the Indians bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals. <p></p> <p></p>Ravichandran Ashwin is the pick of the Indian bowlers with four wickets as England are 106 for eight at tea on day two. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;