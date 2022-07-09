‘There Are Better Players Than Virat Kohli’- Fans Fume As Virat Kohli Endures Another Poor Outing

Birmingham: Virat Kohli has been going through a bad patch as he hasn’t been able to play a big inning in a long time. The former Indian captain continued his poor run of form in the ongoing second T20I match against England as well. He got out for just one run as Richard Gleeson got his wicket to give England a perfect start to the match. The Indian cricket fans quickly jumped to Twitter to show their frustration and stated that there are better players than Kohli in India right now who should get a chance to play for the team.

“Obsession? Or is it just because you don’t have the guts to admit that yes there are better players than Virat Kohli RN who can represent team India and actually perform better than him?,” said an angry fan on Twitter.

Another cricket fan suggested that BCCI should get Sanju Sampson in place of Virat Kohli for the T20I format. He wrote,” Wow what a consistent player #ViratKohli is… Consistent in failing… Hypocrite

@BCCI’s ignorance to Sanju Samson #SanjuSamson.”

Fans were also left frustrated by the fact that how long Virat Kohli is taking to get back into the form. A user wrote, “#ViratKohli Three years without century still no one from active players even close to Virat. 70……44 see the difference. That’s why #virat is.”

Virat Kohli also missed an opportunity to make a world record in T20I. Virat Kohli just needed two boundaries to complete 300 fours in the International T20 matches. However, he failed to do it as he got out for just one run. Virat Kohli has also hit 298 boundaries in T20Is along with 92 sixes.

Virat Kohli wasn’t included in the first T20I match of the series. India comprehensively defeated England by 50 runs in the first T20 International match at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.