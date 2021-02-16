Debutant Axar Patel was over the moon as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to help India beat England in the second Test at Chennai on Tuesday. With the 317-run win, India also levelled the four-match series. Calling it a ‘good experience’, Patel revealed the Kuldeep Yadav had told him about the pitch doing a lot and hence it was about varying the speed.

“It was a good experience, to get a five-wicket haul on debut is special. As Kuldeep said, there was much happening on the pitch. It was about varying your speed and I just kept doing it,” he said.

The left-arm finger-spinner said it was about forcing the batsmen to make mistakes and hence bowling tight lines was important.

“Forced the batsman to make mistakes. On the first day itself, it was turning. So, we bowled tight lines and got the rewards,” he added.