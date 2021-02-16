Debutant Axar Patel was over the moon as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to help India beat England in the second Test at Chennai on Tuesday. With the 317-run win, India also levelled the four-match series. Calling it a 'good experience', Patel revealed the Kuldeep Yadav had told him about the pitch doing a lot and hence it was about varying the speed. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a good experience, to get a five-wicket haul on debut is special. As Kuldeep said, there was much happening on the pitch. It was about varying your speed and I just kept doing it," he said. <p></p> <p></p>The left-arm finger-spinner said it was about forcing the batsmen to make mistakes and hence bowling tight lines was important. <p></p> <p></p>"Forced the batsman to make mistakes. On the first day itself, it was turning. So, we bowled tight lines and got the rewards," he added.