Rishabh Pant seems to be having the time of his life! He is scoring runs and winning matches for the country. The 23-year old was spotted having some fun on the eve of the third Test at Motera, Ahmedabad. Pant was trying his hands at maneuvering a drone in the stadium during a practice session. While he was having fun, Kohli got scared as the camera came perilously close to the Indian captain. <p></p> <p></p>The drone camera comes close to the Indian skipper in the thirteenth second of the video. Kohli is caught unawares. <p></p> <p></p>In the end, all teammates laughed it off. <p></p> <p></p>BCCI posted the recordings on their official Twitter handle with the caption: "Pulls off brilliant catches &amp; stumpings Hits big sixes with ease @RishabhPant17 now has some fun with the drone camera." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pulls off brilliant catches &amp; stumpings &#x1f44d; <p></p>Hits big sixes with ease &#x1f4aa;<a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishabhPant17</a> now has some fun with the drone camera. &#x1f44c;&#x1f44c; <a href="https://twitter.com/Paytm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Paytm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://t.co/vRW6oslCrg">pic.twitter.com/vRW6oslCrg</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1364115849368363013?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>With the series locked at 1-1, the remaining two Tests hold the key as there is the World Test Championship final at stake. <p></p> <p></p>Pant has been in ominous form with the bat ever since the tour of Australia where his match-winning knock helped India win the Brisbane Test and breach fortress Gabba. It was a final day chase and a chase for the ages. <p></p> <p></p>In the first Test at Chennai as well, he came close to scoring a hundred but missed it. <p></p> <p></p>He would once again be expected to fire in the upcoming Tests. Thanks to his good form in red-ball cricket, Pant has been drafted in the limited-overs squad as well. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's Likely 11:</strong> Shubman Gill or KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma