The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has announced that 50 per cent of spectators will be allowed in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England. The TNCA secretary R.S.Ramaswamy said the decision was taken after the government allowed 50 per cent occupancy in the stadium.

“In view of the Government announcement that 50% occupancy would be allowed in stadia, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will allow 50 per cent spectators for the 2nd Test to be held between 13th and 17th February 2021,” TNCA secretary R.S.Ramaswamy said in the statement.

The first two Test matches will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, Ramaswamy stated that the first Test will be played behind closed doors.

“The first Test Match between India and England being held between 5th and 9th February 2021 will be played behind closed doors without spectators as a precautionary measure for COVID-19 situation. Further details will be communicated shortly,” he further said.

UPDATE: In view of the Government announcement that 50% occupancy would be allowed in stadia, #TNCA will allow 50% spectators for the second Test between India and England. The first Test will be played behind closed doors without spectators. More➡️ https://t.co/KjGnw8yRMz pic.twitter.com/xXmu56GJ8u TNCA (@TNCACricket) February 2, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had deliberated on the entry of spectators earlier also before deciding that the first two matches would be held closed doors.

However, the latest guidelines from the home ministry on easing restrictions on public movement might given them a chance to allow spectators in the stadium.

In the Standard Operating Procedure for the resumption of sports competitions in the country released on December 26, the Sports Ministry had allowed for stadia to filled up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity in outdoor events. However, the cap on a number of spectators allowed could vary according to guidelines of local governments where the event is being held and on the basis of what the organizers decide.

The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has a massive capacity of around 50,000.

The first two Tests of the four-match series will be played in Chennai after which the third and fourth Tests will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.