India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Live Stream Online And On TV

India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming Cricket & When And Where To Watch On TV

The much anticipated Test match of the year between England and India is here and we have you covered. The Test which was initially scheduled to happen at Old Trafford last year was rescheduled to 1st of July 2022 due to the Civid 19 outbreak in the India camp. A lot has changed since then. India have a new captain in the form of Jasprit Bumrah filling in for regular captain Rohit Sharma who has been ruled out of the Test. No prizes for guessing who to blame. England, on the other hand have a new set up in Tests as well with Ben Stokes taking over from Joe Root and Brendon McCullum as the new coach of the five-day format. All in all we expect a cracker of a Test match at Edgbaston starting Friday.

When is India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will start from Monday, July 1.

What are the timings of the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM.

Where is India vs England 5th Test match being played?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 5thTest match?

India: Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Olli Pope.