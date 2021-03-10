Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play a vital role in India's T20 World Cup campaign later this year and his workload management needs to be prioritized, feels former India cricketer VVS Laxman. Bhuvneshwar, who had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last year's Indian Premier League, returns to the T20 squad after a long injury lay-off. Due to the injury, the 31-year-old was ruled out of the T20 league as well as the tour of Australia. <p></p> <p></p>"I still feel great and happy that Bhuvneshwar has regained fitness because he's such an important bowler, especially in white-ball cricket for India," Laxman said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected'. <p></p> <p></p>"Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, if there's anyone in that Indian bowling line-up who has got the experience of bowling not only with the new ball but also at the death. <p></p> <p></p>"He is such an important member, we have to look after Bhuvneshwar Kumar the fast bowler because he will be playing a very important role, come November when the World Cup will happen," Laxman added. <p></p> <p></p>India's best white-ball exponent at his peak form, the Uttar Pradesh seamer last played a T20I in December 2019. Bhuvneshwar had picked up 132 wickets in 114 ODIs at a decent strike-rate of 41.2. He also has 41 wickets in 43 T20Is at an average of 26.53. <p></p> <p></p>"For him to be 100 per cent fit, I think a lot of priority and prominence has to be given to manage the workload and the injury of Bhuvneshwar Kumar." <p></p> <p></p>Laxman doesn't expect Bhuvneshwar to feature in more than two games in the five-match series against England, starting in Ahmedabad on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>"I hope that he doesn't play all the five matches. I think he can be rested in between." <p></p> <p></p>On the batting front, Laxman backed wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul over Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. "It will be a tough question, as far as the selection of the second opener is concerned. There's no doubt about that because Rohit Sharma is an automatic choice in white-ball cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"I will still go with KL Rahul because over the last few months and years, I think the Indian team management went with KL Rahul as an opening batsman and he has done really well in that position." <p></p> <p></p>Despite good IPL and Vijay Hazare campaigns in the last few months, Dhawan is expected to be the reserve opener in the series. <p></p> <p></p>"You have someone as experienced as Shikhar Dhawan, who can be the backup opener in case one of these openers Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul gets injured or lose their form," he added.