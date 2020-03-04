India vs England, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal 1 Live Cricket Streaming

Riding high on confidence after remaining unbeaten in the group stages, India women’s team will face a daunting task when they take on England in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. England have been India’s biggest nemesis in T20 World Cups. Indian Eves lost the 2009 group stage match to England by 10 wickets; lost 2012 group stage by 9 wickets; 2014 group stage match by 5 wickets; and the last edition of 2018 was, even more, hurting for India as England defeated them by 8 wickets in the semifinal stages.

However, in the recent tri-series before the World Cup, India had managed to defeat England and thus would want to take confidence from that win in Thursday’s match. With a win over favourites Australia by 17 runs, Bangladesh by 18 runs, New Zealand by just 3 runs and wrapping up the group stage with a 7-wicket victory against Sri Lanka, India will enter the semifinals with their heads held high.

Young opener Shafali Verma’s form has been the talk of the tournament for India as she has consistently bettered her scores with every game. With 161 runs in four matches and a batting average of 40.25, the 16-year-old is on the third position in the list of top run-getters in the competition followed by England’s Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight.

Shafali is also the youngest player to get back Player of the Match awards having maximum impact on the entire performance of the team ably supported by Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues who generously rotate strikes.

The overall strength lies in batting but, if India have to go past England, the first 6 overs will play a crucial role as it will set the tone for the bugle of the finale. The seniors – led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana — will have to perform in the crunch match if India are aiming to make it to their maiden final appearance in the T20 World Cups.

Poonam Yadav, under the tutelage of spin wizard Narendra Hirwani, has been shaping up with enough deceptiveness and consistent googlies. Poonam is currently poised as the most valuable player of the tournament with most wickets in the group stage – 9.

When is the India Women vs England Women semifinal 1 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal 1 between India and England will be played on March 5, Thursday.

Where will India Women vs England Women semifinal 1 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal 1 between India and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney.

What time does the India Women vs England Women semifinal 1 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will start?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal 1 between India and England will start at 9.30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 9AM.

Which TV channels will live broadcast the India Women vs England Women semifinal 1 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020?

The live TV broadcast of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal 1 between India and England will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women semifinal 1 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020?

The live streaming of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal 1 between India and England will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch the live score and updates here on India.com sports.

What are the squads of India Women vs England Women semifinal 1 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020?

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies.

IND-W vs ENG-W PROBABLE XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad/Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav.

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers/Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn.