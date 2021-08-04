Nottingham: The excitement of Test cricket resumes as India will lock horns against England in the opening match of the five-match Test series on Wednesday. The thrilling series will also kickstart the second edition of the World Test Championship. The visitors suffered a massive blow on Monday as opener Mayank Agarwal got injured during the nets session. KL Rahul is expected to open the innings in his absence while India might play an extra batsman in Hanuma Vihari and let the four bowlers give the job to take 20 wickets. The weather will also play a big role in the match as India has often struggled in the batting department under cloudy conditions with the swing on offer in England. On the other side, the hosts will also miss some of their crucial players in Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is India vs England 1st Test match?

The India vs England 1st Test match will start from Wednesday, August 4.

What are the timings of India vs England 1st Test match?

The India vs England 1st Test match will start at 03:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 03:00 PM.

Where is the India vs England 1st Test match being played?

The India vs England 1st Test match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 1st Test match?

The India vs England 1st Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 1st Test match?

The India vs England 1st Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 1st Test match?

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran