IND vs ENG 1st Test in Nottingham: Weather Forecast

New Delhi: The 1st Test match between India and England will go underway on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other in the opening Test to set the tone for the mega-series. India suffered a heartbreak defeat in their last Test match which was the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. While England also lost their last series to New Zealand at home. Meanwhile, the weather will play a huge role in the first Test as the clouds in England are supposed to assist the pace bowlers a lot.

The weather at Trent Bridge, Nottingham is expected to be cloudy. The pacers will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both teams. Both teams have world-class fast-bowling attacks, England pace duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be more than happy with clouds over their head. While India also have quality pacers in Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj who can exploit the English batters.

1st Test IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

1st Test IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for IND vs ENG is expected to help the pacers as it is going to be a green top that will favour the hosts.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND SQUADS

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran