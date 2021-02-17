The Indian squad for the remaining two Tests was announced on Wednesday and there were not any major changes to the composition of the side. But yes, what was surprising was the absence of pacer Mohammed Shami from the squad. Shami was seen practicing and was expected to be drafted back in the squad – but that has not happened.

Over the past two seasons, Shami has emerged as one of the key members of the Indian setup. The Bengal pacer had picked up an injury in Australia in the first TestAdelaide. Following that he missed out on the remainder of the series. He also missed the first two Tests against England.

Here is how fans are reacting to Shami’s absence in the squad – some are baffled, while some feel he would have been an important cog in the wheel in the Pink-Ball Test. In India’s first Pink-ball Test at home in Kolkata, Shami picked eight wickets in the match.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Nadeem have been released to play Vijay Hazare Trophy. Umesh Yadav makes a comeback to the side and will join the team in Ahmedabad.