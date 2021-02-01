Team India players had their first outdoor session for the upcoming four-match Test series against England. The players spent time at the Chepauk after completing their quarantine period.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday took to Twitter to share the photos of Indian players from the outdoor session. Several players including skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were seen in the photos.

“Out and about at The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine,” BCCI captioned the post.

Out and about at The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mt7FShNFrb BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2021

The players were accompanied by bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar.

Earlier on Monday, the BCCI released a statement and said the members of Team India have tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest RT-PCR test.

“The Indian cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5 pm and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow,” BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

The first Test match of the four-match Test series will commence on February 5 in Chennai behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the BCCI and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have decided to allow 50 per cent of spectators for the second Test after the central government released the fresh guidelines.

“We discussed the issue of allowing spectators for the second India vs England Test following fresh COVID-19 guidelines by the Central government permitting crowds at sporting venues and also the state government’s SOPs given on Sunday,” the TNCA official told PTI.

“It has been decided by the BCCI and TNCA to allow 50 per cent spectators for the second Test by following all safety protocols.”

India only need to win the four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5, with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played in June at Lord’s, London. If India lose one Test against England, they will need to win the other three matches of the series.