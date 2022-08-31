India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Dubai: India will clash against Hong Kong in the second fixture of Group A of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Saturday 31st August.

The Men in Blue have defeated their arch-rival Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022. The match was jaw-dropping for cricket fans. When Pakistan got all-out at 147, the match looked one-sided. But Pakistani bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz made it back-breaking for India to chase the target. With the initial fall of wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took command in their hands and led India to a five wickets victory.

On the other side, Hong Kong will be playing their first match in Asia Cup 2022.

Here are the details of when and where watch to the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match in India.

What date will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will take place on August 28, Sunday.

Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be broadcasted?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.