India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

<strong>Dubai:</strong> India will clash against Hong Kong in the second fixture of Group A of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Saturday 31st August. <p></p> <p></p>The Men in Blue have defeated their arch-rival Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022. The match was jaw-dropping for cricket fans. When Pakistan got all-out at 147, the match looked one-sided. But Pakistani bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz made it back-breaking for India to chase the target. With the initial fall of wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took command in their hands and led India to a five wickets victory. <p></p> <p></p>On the other side, Hong Kong will be playing their first match in Asia Cup 2022. <p></p> <p></p>Here are the details of when and where watch to the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What date will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will take place on August 28, Sunday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What time will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match begin?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be broadcasted?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.