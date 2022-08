India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: IND March Into Super 4s With Thumping Win Over HK

LIVE Score India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: India have defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs. Hong Kong got off to a good start with Babar Hayat playing some crisp shots. However, once the spinners came, runs scoring was very difficult. India move into the Super 4s with two wins in two games.

India are off to a good start with ball. Arshdeep Singh removed Yasim Murtaza but Babar Hayat has come in played some crisp shots. He looks a good player and it will be fun watching him against Indian bowlers.

A magnificent half-century for Virat Kohli off 40 balls. Looked so good ever since he arrived at the crease. Kohli has equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of most 50s in T20Is. He has 31 50s to his name. Suryakumar Yadav also played a magnificent knock of 68 off 26 to take India to a massive score.

Virat Kohli is looking good and glimpses of Vintage Kohli are clearly visible. He is joined by Suryakumar Yadav, who is also putting on a visual spectacle. Should be fun the final few overs.

A good start by India this. KL Rahul and Rohit took some time early on but both started playing their shots from the third over. Rohit, Rahul scored 22 off the third over by Haroon Arshad. Rohit was looking good but fell to Aryan Shukla. Now Virat Kohli is at the crease, can he score big here?

After defeating Pakistan, Rohit Sharma‘s India will look to continue their winning run against Hong Kong. The likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not in the best form and it will be a good opportunity for them to score a few runs and get their confidence back.

Hardik Pandya had a terrific game against Pakistan but he may be rested for this game to allow Deepak Hooda a game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal will pose all sorts of trouble for Hong Kong batters. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will rest their hopes on Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Ehsan Khan and others.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

When: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Group A 4th Match, 18:00 Local, 19:30 IST

Where: Dubai International Stadium

When and where to watch IND vs HK Asia Cup match?

The IND vs HK Asia Cup match will be streamed on Hotstar app. For TV channels, fans can tune in to Star Sports Network.

IND vs HK Asia Cup squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi