India Vs Ireland 1st T20I: A Look At India’s Predicted Playing XI For The Match

Malahide (Ireland): The Indian cricket team is ready to face Ireland in a two-match T20I series. Hardik Pandy will lead the team during the tour with the aim to win it comfortably. Both the matches will be played in Malahide.

The first T20I match will be played on June 26 (Sunday) while the second T20I will take place on June 28 (Tuesday). India has named a 17-member squad for the series with Rahul Tripathi, Arshedeep Singh, and Umran Malik as the uncapped players.

India recently played a five-match T20I series against might South Africa which ended in a 2-2 draw. The fifth match of the series was washed out due to heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The selectors retained most of the players for the current series. Rishabh Pant captained the Indian team against South Africa but isn’t available against Ireland as he is the team for the Test match against England. He is currently playing in the warm-up match against Leicestershire.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, and Ishan Kishan, are also part of the team and are expected to play in the first match as well. Kishan is likely to open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will hope to turn things around against Ireland and book a place in the T20 World Cup squad. He had a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and couldn’t do much against South Africa as well.

Suryakumar Yadav is back in the squad for this series and will come on the third place before Venkatesh Iyer. The middle-order will be dependent on experienced Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. There are no changes expected in the bowling lineup from the last match.

India’s predicted playing XI- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (W), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.