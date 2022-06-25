<h2><span data-preserver-spaces="true">IND vs IRE 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India Tour of Ireland 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints</span></h2> <p></p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">India vs Ireland 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India Tour of Ireland 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain India vs Ireland, Playing 11s For Tomorrow's Match Malahide Cricket Club, 9 PM IST June 26, Sunday</span> <p></p> <p></p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Indian cricket team is ready to face Ireland in the first T20I match of the series at the Malahide Cricket Club on Sunday. Hardik Pandy will lead the team during the tour and will look to have a good start against the home side.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">India recently played a five-match T20I series against might South Africa which ended in a 2-2 draw. Hardik Pandya played well during the tour and selectors chose him to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Rahul is injured while Pant and Sharma will play the Test match against England. They are currently playing a warm-up match against Leicestershire.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hardik Panya had a wonderful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he led Gujarat Titans to the title win. He will look to continue the same against Ireland. The selectors retained most of the players for the current series. </span> <p></p> <p></p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, and Ishan Kishan, are also part of the team and are expected to play in the first match as well. Kishan is likely to open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will hope to turn things around against Ireland and book a place in the T20 World Cup squad. </span> <p></p> <p></p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">He had a disastrous IPL 2022 and couldn't do much against South Africa as well. Suryakumar Yadav is back in the squad for this series and will come in third place before Venkatesh Iyer. The middle-order will be dependent on experienced Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. There are no changes expected in the bowling lineup from the last match.</span> <p></p> <p></p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Here is the India Tour of Ireland, 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs IRE 1ST T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs IRE 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs IRE 1st T20I Playing 11s India Tour of Ireland, 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips India Tour of Ireland, 2022.</span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">TOSS </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> The India Tour of Ireland 2022</span><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> 1st T20I</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> toss between India vs Ireland</span><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">will take place at 8.30 PM IST</span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Time June 26, 9 PM IST.</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Venue: Malahide Cricket Club, Malahide</span></strong> <p></p><h2><span data-preserver-spaces="true">IND vs IRE My Dream 11 Team</span></h2> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Keeper </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Dinesh Karthik, Lorcan Tucker</span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Batsmen </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie </span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">All-rounders </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Hardik Pandya (Captain), Andy McBrine </span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bowlers </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal</span><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">,</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Bhuvneshwar Kumar</span> <p></p><h2><span data-preserver-spaces="true">IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI</span></h2> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">India: </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (W), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.</span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ireland:</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher.</span>