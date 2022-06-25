IND vs IRE 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India Tour of Ireland 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India Tour of Ireland 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain India vs Ireland, Playing 11s For Tomorrow’s Match Malahide Cricket Club, 9 PM IST June 26, Sunday

The Indian cricket team is ready to face Ireland in the first T20I match of the series at the Malahide Cricket Club on Sunday. Hardik Pandy will lead the team during the tour and will look to have a good start against the home side.

India recently played a five-match T20I series against might South Africa which ended in a 2-2 draw. Hardik Pandya played well during the tour and selectors chose him to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Rahul is injured while Pant and Sharma will play the Test match against England. They are currently playing a warm-up match against Leicestershire.

Hardik Panya had a wonderful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he led Gujarat Titans to the title win. He will look to continue the same against Ireland. The selectors retained most of the players for the current series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, and Ishan Kishan, are also part of the team and are expected to play in the first match as well. Kishan is likely to open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will hope to turn things around against Ireland and book a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

He had a disastrous IPL 2022 and couldn’t do much against South Africa as well. Suryakumar Yadav is back in the squad for this series and will come in third place before Venkatesh Iyer. The middle-order will be dependent on experienced Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. There are no changes expected in the bowling lineup from the last match.

Here is the India Tour of Ireland, 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs IRE 1ST T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs IRE 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs IRE 1st T20I Playing 11s India Tour of Ireland, 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips India Tour of Ireland, 2022.

TOSS The India Tour of Ireland 2022 1st T20I toss between India vs Ireland will take place at 8.30 PM IST

Time June 26, 9 PM IST.

Venue: Malahide Cricket Club, Malahide

IND vs IRE My Dream 11 Team

Keeper Dinesh Karthik, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders Hardik Pandya (Captain), Andy McBrine

Bowlers Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (W), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher.