India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I: A Look At Predicted Playing XI Of Both The Teams

Malahide: Indian cricket team will face Ireland under the leadership of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the second T20I at the Malahide Cricket Club in Malahide on Tuesday.

The visitors comfortably won the first game of the two-match series by 7 wickets and will look to clinch the series with a win in the second match against lower-ranked Ireland.

With the victory in the last match, India now has won all four T20I matches against Ireland. They are on the verge of being unbeaten in the T20I series for the fifth time. They have won 9 out of 11 T20Is played this year. On the other hand, Ireland has 5 victories and 4 losses in 9 T20Is played this year.

It seems unlikely that India will make any changes for the second match of the series. Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India and they are likely to do it in the second match. Suryakumar Yadav didn’t play well in the last match but his place is secured in the Indian T20I side as he has been in good form in the last few years.

If Ruturaj Gaikwad recovers from his calf injury then he would join Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel in the middle order. The Bowling lineup is expected to be the same with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the line with Avesh Khan and Umran Malik.

On the other hand, Ireland will go with the same team for the second T20I as well. Andrew Balbirnie will open with Paul Stirling. They will look to get a start this time as they failed to perform in the last match against India’s bowling attack.

Andrew Balbirnie got out on a duck in the last match, while Paul Stirling managed to score just four runs. Gareth Delany will come at the third place and Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell will fill the middle order.

Craig Young will lead the bowling line-up of the Irish side.

India’s predicted playing XI- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (W), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland’s predicted playing XI- Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie , Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little