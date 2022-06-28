IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India Tour of Ireland 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India Tour of Ireland 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain India vs Ireland, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Malahide Cricket Club, 9 PM IST June 28, Tuesday.

The Indian cricket team will look to win the two-match series when they will get on the pitch to face Ireland in the second T20I match at the Malahide Cricket Club on Tuesday. Hardik Pandy will lead the team in the match and will look to continue the good form.

India won the last match by 7 wickets to take a lead in the series. The visitors performed really well with the bat and ball to clinch the victory.

India now has won all four T20I matches against Ireland. They are on the verge of being unbeaten in the T20I series for the fifth time. They have won 9 out of 11 T20Is played this year. On the other hand, Ireland has 5 victories and 4 losses in 9 T20Is played this year.

It seems unlikely that India will make any changes for the second match of the series. Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India and they are likely to do it in the second match. Suryakumar Yadav didn’t play well in the last match but his place is secured in the Indian T20I side as he has been in good form in the last few years.

If Ruturaj Gaikwad recovers from his calf injury then he would join Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel in the middle order. The Bowling lineup is expected to be the same with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the line with Avesh Khan and Umran Malik.

On the other hand, Ireland will go with the same team for the second T20I as well. Andrew Balbirnie will open with Paul Stirling. They will look to get a start this time as they failed to perform in the last match against India’s bowling attack.

TOSS The India Tour of Ireland 2022 2nd T20I toss between India vs Ireland will take place at 8.30 PM IST

Time June 28, 9 PM IST.

Venue: Malahide Cricket Club, Malahide

IND vs IRE My Dream 11 Team

Keeper Dinesh Karthik, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector

All-rounders Hardik Pandya (Captain), Andy McBrine

Bowlers Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI

India’s predicted playing XI- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (W), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland’s predicted playing XI- Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie , Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little