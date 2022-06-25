India vs Ireland Malahide Weather Forecast June 26: IND vs IRE 1st T20, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Update

IND vs IRE 1st T20I in Malahide: Weather Forecast

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian cricket team against Ireland in the first T20I match of the series at the Malahide Cricket Club on Sunday. The visitors will be hoping to start the series on high with a win in the first match.

India have named a 17-member squad for the series with Rahul Tripathi, Arshedeep Singh, and Umran Malik as the uncapped players. The visitors recently played a five-match T20I series against might South Africa which ended in a 2-2 draw. The fifth match of the series was washed out due to heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A bit of rain is expected during the first T20I match against Ireland as well. According to weather.com, The sky will be cloudy and there will be a 71% chance of rain. The temperature will be around 13 degrees Celcius and the humidity will be 83%.

The selectors retained most of the players for the current series. Rishabh Pant captained the Indian team against South Africa but isn’t available against Ireland as he is the team for the Test match against England. He is currently playing in the warm-up match against Leicestershire. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, and Ishan Kishan, are also part of the team and are expected to play in the first match as well.

Suryakumar Yadav is back in the squad for this series and will come in the third place before Venkatesh Iyer.

IND vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

IND vs IRE 1st T20 Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to suit the batsman. The pacers do get the bounce from the surface at the Malahide Cricket Club but the ball comes to the bat pretty good as well.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (W), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher.

IND vs IRE Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.