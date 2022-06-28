India vs Ireland Malahide Weather Forecast June 28: IND vs IRE 2nd T20, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Update

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I in Malahide: Weather Forecast

Malahide: Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian cricket team against Ireland in the second and final T20I match of the series at the Malahide Cricket Club on Tuesday. The visitors will be hoping to win the series and finish the tour on a high.

The visitors comfortably won the first game of the two-match series by 7 wickets and will look to clinch the series with a win in the second match against lower-ranked Ireland.

With the victory in the last match, India now has won all four T20I matches against Ireland. They are on the verge of being unbeaten in the T20I series for the fifth time. They have won 9 out of 11 T20Is played this year. On the other hand, Ireland has 5 victories and 4 losses in 9 T20Is played this year.

The rain heavily affected the first match and the weather is again going to play an important factor in the second match as well. There are predictions of rain and in all probability, it would once again be a stop-start and a truncated game. Surely not the best piece of news for fans who would be hoping for a 40-over game. The temperature will range between 11 and 19 C. The wind will be flowing from the southwest at 25-33 km/h. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to suit the batsman. The pacers do get the bounce from the surface at the Malahide Cricket Club but the ball comes to the bat pretty good as well.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (W), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher.

IND vs IRE Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.