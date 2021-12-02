Mumbai: Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the greatest match-winner for India in cricket since ten years. A feature of a outstanding athlete is the way he changes over the years and Ashwin falls into that bracket. He is always trying to improve his game, especially as a bowler. He has mastered the art of studying the batters and come up with different ways to get them out repeatedly. His impact against batters, especially left-handed, is so much that Indian fans have started calling them “easy meat”. Although, his test records outside Asia can show a lot of improvement as he is an expert in taking wickets on Indian soil. He recently overtook Harbhajan Singh on the list of India’s highest wicket-takers in Tests and may break several records in the upcoming days.

Ashwin might be looking to add another feather in his cap as he will be looking to break a record of Sir Richard Hadlee while playing against New Zealand against Mumbai. The New Zealand former great has 65 scalps against India in 14 Tests, and is still has the most wickets in India vs New Zealand Tests. Ashwin is currently second on the list with 58 wickets playing against Kiwis and needs to pick up eight wickets in the Mumbai Test to overtake the Blackcaps.

Most wickets in India vs New Zealand matches

Richard Hadlee – 65 wickets in 14 matches

Ravichandran Ashwin – 58 wickets in 8 Tests

Bishan Bedi – 57 wickets in 12 Tests

Erapalli Prasanna – 55 wickets in 10 Tests

Tim Southee – 52 wickets in 10 Tests

Ashwin, while playing against New Zealand in Kanpur, surpassed India’s two spin legends Bishan Singh Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna by picking up 6 wickets. Tim Southee of New Zealand is in fifth place with 52 wickets against India.