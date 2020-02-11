New Zealand's batting mainstay in limited-overs format Martin Guptill showed all his class and belligerent stroke-making during the third and final ODI at Bay Oval on Tuesday to scale massive feat. Chasing a stiff total of 297 to complete the whitewash versus India, Guptill scored a blistering half-century off just 29 balls to set the tempo early on. During his 66-run knock, he surpassed former opener Nathan Astle to become New Zealand's most prolific opener in one-day internationals. <p></p> <p></p>The 33-year-old provided the hosts a flying start in the chase as he clobbered the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. He scored his runs at an impressive strike-rate of 143.48. Guptill smashed six boundaries and four maximums in his 46-ball knock. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Most runs as an opener for New Zealand (ODIs)</strong> <p></p> <p></p>6178 Martin Guptill* <p></p>6176 Nathan Astle <p></p>3604 John Wright <p></p>3363 Brendon Mccullum <p></p>3280 Stephen Fleming <p></p> <p></p>After an average show in the T20I series versus India, Guptill roared back to form in the ODIs with back-to-back fifties in Auckland and Mount Maunganui. Batting first, he played a solid knock of 79 to power NZ to a decent score which they later defending to clinch the series. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Martin Guptill brings up fifty with a confident pull shot for six a shot reflective of his marvellous form today!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/2dxp1oJ46f">pic.twitter.com/2dxp1oJ46f</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1227127510758051840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>In the 3rd ODI, Guptill looked set for a big hundred but his innings was cut-short by Yuzvendra Chahal who snared his wicket with a peach of a delivery in the 17th over of NZ innings. Chahal bowled a perfect leg-break that drifted across the right-hander and lands near the leg stump, Guptill prods forward and closed the bat face early as the ball spins past his willow and hits the top of off-stump. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, KL Rahul struck his fourth career century to rescue the Indian innings from a precarious position and take it to a challenging 296 for 7 in the final ODI against New Zealand. Rahul made 112 runs (from 113 balls), including nine fours and two sixes, as he rescued India from 62/3 in the 13th over after being sent in to bat.