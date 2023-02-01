India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Prithvi Shaw Likely To Replace Ishan Kishan In The Series Decider
In his five T2oI innings for India this year, Kishan has only been able to score 63 runs off five games at a strike rate under 90.
New Delhi: India will face New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday in Motera (Narendra Modi Stadium) Ahmedabad. In the three match series host made a comeback in the second T20I after loosing first match in Ranchi 21 runs, winning the second match in Ekane Lucknow by six wickets. Ishan Kishan has not been able to find rhythm in his batting since his double hundred in Bangladesh while the turning ball has troubled Shubman Gill, who has not been able to replicate his ODI form in the shortest format. Tripathi, too, has wasted chances that have come his way in the absence of regular number three Kohli. In the third T20I against New Zealand, Hardik Pandya & Co. might take tough calls for the playing XIs. Considering Ishan Kishan's T20I performance it look like the Mumbai Opener likely to miss the third T20I against New Zealand. In his five T2oI innings for India this year, Kishan has only been able to score 63 runs off five games at a strike rate under 90. With this there are reports that Umran Malik will also likely to feature in the playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand on Februray 01. Predicted Playing XI India: Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Also Read
- India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Prithvi Shaw Likely To Replace Ishan Kishan In The Series Decider
- Nitish Rana Likes Tweet Highlighting Ishan Kishan's Struggling Performance In T20I Cricket
- Absolutely Unacceptable: Gautam Gambhir's Massive Remark On Arshdeep Singh Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I
- 'With Young And Energetic Mr 360°': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Picture With Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral
- IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Team India Beat New Zealand In Riveting Clash To Level Series 1-1
Also Read More News ›
- India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Prithvi Shaw Likely To Replace Ishan Kishan In The Series Decider
- Nitish Rana Likes Tweet Highlighting Ishan Kishan's Struggling Performance In T20I Cricket
- Absolutely Unacceptable: Gautam Gambhir's Massive Remark On Arshdeep Singh Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I
- 'With Young And Energetic Mr 360°': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Picture With Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral
- IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Team India Beat New Zealand In Riveting Clash To Level Series 1-1
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
27 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 27 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
New Zealand beat India by 21 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS