India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Prithvi Shaw Likely To Replace Ishan Kishan In The Series Decider

India will face New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday in Motera (Narendra Modi Stadium) Ahmedabad. In the three match series host made a comeback in the second T20I after loosing first match in Ranchi 21 runs, winning the second match in Ekane Lucknow by six wickets.

Ishan Kishan has not been able to find rhythm in his batting since his double hundred in Bangladesh while the turning ball has troubled Shubman Gill, who has not been able to replicate his ODI form in the shortest format. Tripathi, too, has wasted chances that have come his way in the absence of regular number three Kohli.

In the third T20I against New Zealand, Hardik Pandya & Co. might take tough calls for the playing XIs.

Considering Ishan Kishan's T20I performance it look like the Mumbai Opener likely to miss the third T20I against New Zealand.

In his five T2oI innings for India this year, Kishan has only been able to score 63 runs off five games at a strike rate under 90.

With this there are reports that Umran Malik will also likely to feature in the playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand on Februray 01.

Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner