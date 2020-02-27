<h2>India vs New Zealand, IN-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Live streaming: Teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV and online in India on February 27 at Junction Oval, Melbourne, at 9:30 AM IST</h2> <p></p>New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 International home series. India will, however, remember their massive 34-run win against New Zealand in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2018 in the West Indies. Harmanpreet had struck a memorable 103 to lead her side to victory. New Zealand have some top class players in their ranks in the form of captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine and top-order batswoman Suzie Bates while pacer Lea Tahuhu and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will lead the bowling department. They will go into this match on a high after an easy seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Devine had led her side from the front with an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls at the top of the order in that win. <p></p><h2>IN-W vs NZ-W Match Details</h2> <p></p>What: Match 9, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 <p></p> <p></p>When: 9:30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>Where: Junction Oval, Melbourne <p></p> <p></p>Live Broadcast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD <p></p> <p></p>Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio <p></p> <p></p>Live Updates: India.com <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/in-w-vs-nz-w-live-cricket-score-match-9-icc-womens-t20-world-cup-2020-india-vs-new-zealand-live-score-live-streaming-february-27-3954907/">Live Blog</a> <p></p><h2>IN-W vs NZ-W Playing 11</h2> <p></p><strong>India Women</strong>: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand Women</strong>: Sophie Devine (C), Rachel Priest (WK), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jansen, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr