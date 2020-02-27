India vs New Zealand, IN-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Live streaming: Teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV and online in India on February 27 at Junction Oval, Melbourne, at 9:30 AM IST

New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 International home series. India will, however, remember their massive 34-run win against New Zealand in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2018 in the West Indies. Harmanpreet had struck a memorable 103 to lead her side to victory. New Zealand have some top class players in their ranks in the form of captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine and top-order batswoman Suzie Bates while pacer Lea Tahuhu and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will lead the bowling department. They will go into this match on a high after an easy seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Devine had led her side from the front with an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls at the top of the order in that win.

IN-W vs NZ-W Match Details

What: Match 9, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

When: 9:30 AM IST

Where: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Broadcast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio

Live Updates: India.com Live Blog

IN-W vs NZ-W Playing 11

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (C), Rachel Priest (WK), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jansen, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr